OPS approaches HC not to close appeal on June 23 GC meet

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and his supporter M Shanmugam on Tuesday approached the Madras High Court with a request to keep their appeal open that was filed in connection with the June 23 General Council meeting of AIADMK.

Senior Advocate Arvind Pandian made this submission before the second bench of Madras HC comprising Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice Sunder Mohan.

The bench asked the senior counsel what is the point of keeping the appeal pending since it had already made it clear that its interim order passed in the wee hours of June 23 was only with respect to the GC meeting held on the same day.

However, OPS’s advocate submitted that Edappadi K Palaniswami had challenged the interim order of the HC bench passed at 4.40 AM on June 23, before the Supreme Court and obtained an interim stay.

He further wanted the bench to adjourn the appeal before it by two weeks so that the Supreme Court could come to a final conclusion.

Recording the submissions, the HC adjourned the appeal plea to August 2 since the appeal before the Apex Court is scheduled to be listed this Friday.

It is noted a single judge of Madras HC had rejected the civil suits filed by OPS and Shanmugam seeking a direction to restrain EPS and others from conducting a GC meeting on June 23. The duo further prayed that no resolution should be passed beyond the 23 pre-approved resolutions. While the single judge rejected their plea, the bench comprising Justice Duraiswamy and Justice Sunder Mohan held that the GC can be conducted but only 23 pre-approved resolutions should be passed.

It was challenged by the EPS before the SC. The Apex Court adjourned the matter by passing an interim injunction against the order passed by the HC bench. Therefore, OPS and Shanmugam came back to the bench for not closing their appeal. This would enable the team OPS to keep thier case active and seek legal remedy based on the apex court direction.