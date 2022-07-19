Dark film on windows of official vehicles not allowed: DGP to cops

CHENNAI: DGP C Sylendra Babu , head of Tamil Nadu police force, has instructed all officers to remove the dark film on the windshields and side glasses of official vehicles.

'It is instructed to all vehicle using officers of the Police Department that the vehicle should not be covered by dark film in the window glasses of official vehicles,” a latest circular from the State police headquarters said.

Likewise, separate boards using the name of "Police" are displayed in private vehicles. “Police name boards/stickers should be used by the official department vehicles only and not on private vehicles,” it read.

"Therefore all the Commissioners of Police in Cities and all the Inspectors General's of Police in Zones and all Special Unit Officers are instructed to issue suitable instructions to their subordinate to remove the "Police" boards/stickers used in private vehicles with immediate effect" the circular said further.

It may be noted that the Supreme Court of India in the year 2012 had issued issued an order that "no black film or any other material can be pasted on the wind screens and side glasses of a vehicle".

In continuance to the verdict of the Supreme Court of India, the High Court of Madras has issued the similar directions last month.