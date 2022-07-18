Why let people suffer…: Annamalai slams electricity tariff hike

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Monday condemned the DMK government for increasing the electricity tariff. Criticising the move, he took to Twitter and wrote, "Do you make people suffer so you can be rich?"

He said that the Electricity Minister increased the tariff of all classes of people today by giving lame excuses. “Tamil Nadu Electricity Board is caught in the clutches of corruption to make some people rich in the current regime,” he wrote.