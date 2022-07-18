Why let people suffer…: Annamalai slams electricity tariff hike

TamilNadu

The Minister said that after a gap of 8 years, the Tamil Nadu Power Generation and Distribution Corporation got no other option but to increase the tariff and disclosed the revised details.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Monday condemned the DMK government for increasing the electricity tariff. Criticising the move, he took to Twitter and wrote, "Do you make people suffer so you can be rich?"

He said that the Electricity Minister increased the tariff of all classes of people today by giving lame excuses. “Tamil Nadu Electricity Board is caught in the clutches of corruption to make some people rich in the current regime,” he wrote.

Tangedco releases revised electricity tariff

Speaking to reporters, State Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji said, "Electricity tariff increase will not affect the public and informed the new tariff details that have been changed."

Pointing out the burden of revenue and debt, the Minister said that after a gap of 8 years, the Tamil Nadu Power Generation and Distribution Corporation got no other option but to increase the tariff and disclosed the revised details.

