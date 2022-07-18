Velmurugan raises several doubts on student’s death

CHENNAI: Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) founder, T Velmurugan on Monday raised several suspicions in the death of Class 12 student in Kallakurichi.
Velmurugan, addressing reporters after casting his vote in the Presidential election, said, “in the post mortem report it has been found out that there were nail marks in several parts of the body and if she had committed suicide by falling down why are nail marks. Another doubt in the postmortem is the pants of the girl was tied in the back. How can a girl tie her pants on the backside and fall down from the building.”
He also said that in the first three days after the death of the student people protested, but there was no action against the school management and only after the protest turned violent the officials initiated action in the issue.
“We do not support the violence in Kallakurichi, but why were the officials silent for the first three days. I am not saying that the state government is supporting the school management but some top officials are supporting the school management. Though the school correspondent, principal and the secretary are arrested, the sons of the correspondent are not arrested. The sons were seen coming out of the hostel in the night,” said Velmurugan.
