Velmurugan raises several doubts on student’s death

CHENNAI: Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) founder, T Velmurugan on Monday raised several suspicions in the death of Class 12 student in Kallakurichi.

Velmurugan, addressing reporters after casting his vote in the Presidential election, said, “in the post mortem report it has been found out that there were nail marks in several parts of the body and if she had committed suicide by falling down why are nail marks. Another doubt in the postmortem is the pants of the girl was tied in the back. How can a girl tie her pants on the backside and fall down from the building.”