TamilNadu

Natrampalli panchayat union staff fatally hit by bike near office

Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

TIRUPATTUR: An employee of Natrampalli panchayat union office was killed on the spot when he was hit by a two-wheeler near the office on Monday. Police said that Vinodh (26) son of Madhanvan of Chinnamurattupatti in Dharmapuri district would commute to his work spot daily by bus. On Monday morning after disembarking from the bus near a small bridge on the national highway was walking to his office when he was hit by an out of control two-wheeler driven by one Sumathi, wife of Asokan of Pachhur resulting in Vinodh being killed on the spot. Natrampalli police registered a case and sent Vinodh’s body to the Tirupattur GH for post mortem while locals retrieved Sumathi from the wreckage of her vehicle and rushed her to the Natrampalli GH from where she was referred to Krishnagiri Government Hospital.

accident
Death
Natrampalli panchayat
panchayat union staff

