Most students find NEET easy, hopeful of good scores

CHENNAI: Majority of the students who appeared for the NEET examination on Sunday are hopeful of good scores as the exam turned out to be easier than they had expected.
The students said that the Botany section of the Biology paper was the easiest and Zoology was moderate. Though most of them found Chemistry and Physics paper to be moderate in nature, some students found Physics to be lengthy and difficult.
"The pattern of the examination was familiar and the similar question format helped to answer the questions easily. However, Physics was comparatively lengthy and difficult. I had been preparing for the exam for one year and this was my first attempt. I hope to clear the exam this year itself, " said Mythreyan, a state board student in Chennai.
The students were also happy with the arrangements at the test centers as there was timely management of the exam process. "The impact of the pandemic on the preparations was not as much as last year. This is another reason why I found the examination easier this year. I have been preparing for two years. I was attending government coaching for NEET and it helped me with the preparation. I found Biology paper easy, while Chemistry and Physics were moderate, " says Deva Anand, another student at an examination center in Chennai.
However, several students also claimed to have lost hope of exemption from NEET and prefer to keep preparing for the examination as they do not see any other way out. "I did not prepare for the examination but I wanted to appear so that I get familiar with the pattern of the examination paper. I cannot analyse the nature of the paper because I did not prepare. But I will give one year to the preparation for the examination so that I can appear for the exam next year. We are not sure if there will be any NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu, " said Hari Prasad, a student who appeared from the NEET examination on Sunday.
