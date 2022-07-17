Most students find NEET easy, hopeful of good scores

"The pattern of the examination was familiar and the similar question format helped to answer the questions easily. However, Physics was comparatively lengthy and difficult. I had been preparing for the exam for one year and this was my first attempt. I hope to clear the exam this year itself, " said Mythreyan, a state board student in Chennai.

The students were also happy with the arrangements at the test centers as there was timely management of the exam process. "The impact of the pandemic on the preparations was not as much as last year. This is another reason why I found the examination easier this year. I have been preparing for two years. I was attending government coaching for NEET and it helped me with the preparation. I found Biology paper easy, while Chemistry and Physics were moderate, " says Deva Anand, another student at an examination center in Chennai.