OPS admitted to pvt hospital with mild symptoms of Covid

CHENNAI: Former Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was admitted to hospital on Friday with mild symptoms of Covid.

"Panneerselvam, Former Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has been admitted in the isolation unit at MGM Healthcare on 15th July 2022 with mild symptoms of Covid-19. He is currently in observation under a team of our experts. He is stable and on medication as advised by the Clinical team," read the bulletin from the hospital.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister MK Stalin, who recently got discharged from hospital after testing positive for Covid, wished him speedy recovery.