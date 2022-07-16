Monkeypox scare: Special ward at RGGGH; TN steps up vigil

CHENNAI: In view of first Monkeypox virus identified in Kerala, a dedicated ward has been established at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said.
"We have requested the Central government to set up a laboratory in Chennai for monkeypox testing. A special ward for Monekypox was ready last night with 10 beds at the GH," said Ma Subramanian
The Tamil Nadu government has been intensively monitoring the borders along Kerala. Health officials are deployed at check posts on the Tamil Nadu side to monitor patients with suspected Monkeypox symptoms. International passengers who are reaching Tamil Nadu are also kept under surveillance
In Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruchy international airports, around 2 per cent of people are tested for flu, he added.
India's first Monkeypox case was detected in Kerala. A traveller from United Arab Emirates (UAE) who arrived in Kerala was hospitalised after he displayed symptoms of the disease. After the results of samples taken from the traveller arrived from the National Institute of Virology in Pune, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday confirmed that the patient tested positive for Monkeypox.
