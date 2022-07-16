Fertilizer consignments for Delta region to arrive at Nagapattinam

TIRUCHY: A consignment of 3,900 MT urea, 2,600 MT DAP and 600 MT Pottash are expected to arrive on Saturday to be distributed to farmers across the Delta region, said Nagapattinam Collector Dr A Arun Thamburaj on Friday.

According to the Collector, Nagapattinam district has adequate stock of fertilizers for kuruvai cultivation. As per the latest stock availability in the district for July, a stock of 540 MT urea, 820 MT DAP, 260 MT potash and 275 MT complex fertilizers are stocked in the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies (PACCS) in the district.

Similarly, 3000 acres has been covered under the kuruvai special package for which 135 MT urea, 150 MT DAP and 75 MT potash are being stocked in the PACCS, said the Collector.