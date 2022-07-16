DMK trying to break AIADMK with betrayers: EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami being garlanded by party cadre in Salem on Friday

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Salem on Friday accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of attempting to break the AIADMK by joining hands with betrayers.

“But AIADMK cannot be defeated, even if Stalin takes any number of ‘avatars’. Those who attempt to defeat AIADMK will only fall on their own. The DMK may be in power in Tamil Nadu, but Salem is AIADMK’s fort. They sealed the party office and foisted false cases on ex- AIADMK ministers, still we will not be cowed down,” he said.

Responding to criticism by DMK leader RS Bharathi, Palaniswami reminded him that 13 DMK Ministers are already facing corruption charges. “RS Bharathi himself bought land at a low price from TNHB and gave it back. Time will come, when AIADMK will come to power, even if any number of cases are foisted on us,” he said.

Further, Palaniswami said in the last 14 months, the DMK has not brought any new schemes and only projects of the previous AIADMK government were being inaugurated. “The people are eager when this anti-people government will go,” he said.

Listing out various welfare projects brought by the AIADMK, including setting up of 11 medical colleges, creation of six districts, 7.5 reservations for government school students in medical admissions, Palaniswami said, “murders and break-ins have become rampant, while women are unsafe due to deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Drugs have been freely available across Tamil Nadu,” he said.