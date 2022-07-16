CPM condemns Centre over introduction of 5% GST on rice, wheat

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Saturday condemned the Union government for introducing GST on rice and wheat affecting the ordinary people.

“The government has recently announced that the GST of 5 per cent will be collected on packaged rice and wheat. Such a move will affect the poor and ordinary people the most. The price of rice, wheat and food grains will increase by Rs 3 to Rs 5 per kg. People who are already affected by the inflation and price rise of essential items will be impacted further, ” he said in a statement.

He said that the rice mills, wholesale and retail shop owners have decided to hold shut shops.

“Over 4,000 rice mills in the State have remained closed on Saturday in protest. Not only Tamil Nadu, people in other states like Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh also protesting the GST, ” he added.

He urged the Union government immediately roll back the GST introduced on all the essential food items including rice and wheat.