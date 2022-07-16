7th year in row, NIT-T retains top position

TIRUCHY: The NIT Tiruchy retained the first position among all NITs for the 7th year in a row in the NIRF India Rankings 2022 released by the Central government. The institute also soared to the 8th position in engineering list with an overall score of 69.17, improving from last year’s score of 66.08.
According to sources in NIT-Tiruchy, the institute improved on all parameters of ranking, particularly in research and professional practice due to an increase in the number and quality of research publications. The institute increased its focus on intellectual property rights and in filing of patents. Besides, the emphasis on projects and grants, consultancy and continuing education also added credits. Graduation outcomes registered considerable improvement with enhanced placement. The number of PhD scholars, who graduated from the institute, also improved substantially.
In the overall ranking, NIT-Tiruchy has moved up from the 23rd to the 21st position.
NIT-T Director Dr Aghila congratulated the faculty, staff, students and alumni for their continued support and help in improving the ranking. NIT-Tiruchy has been continuously improving its rank over the last four years from the 12th to 8th position.
