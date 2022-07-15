TN temples to go green, climate resilient

“The State government is in the process of identifying temples, and the work will most probably be completed by the beginning of August. In the first phase, climate resilient temples will come up in Chennai and in Mahabalipuram, and will be extended to other temples in the next phase,” said the official, adding that care would be taken to ensure that the work would not affect the heritage character of the temples. Developing climate-resilient green temples is considered a pilot project to make buildings in the State more resilient to climate change. The pilot phase would throw light on the key measures to be adopted for buildings of cultural and heritage value to make them climate resilient, Sahu added. “The pilot project will include efficient solar lighting, water management, heat management, greening, eco-restoration of temple tanks, interventions to remove plastic and microplastic, etc. It will also include enrichment of temple gardens to enhance biodiversity,” she said.

By taking this up at temples, the authorities are aiming to attract more tourists. “In Tamil Nadu, tourism is largely based on temples. They will stand as model temples in the State. The scheme will be implemented in coordination with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department,” Sahu said.