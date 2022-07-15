OPS and EPS continue to expel AIADMK's senior functionaries

CHENNAI: Continuing his expulsion spree, AIADMK's "interim general secretary" and Leader of Opposition at the House Edappadi K Palaniswami expelled more than 20 senior party cadres from various districts including Thiruvallur, and Vellore.

In addition, senior party cadre and south Chennai AIADMK's women wing deputy secretary N Jaya Devi was also removed. Palaniswami said all the cadres were even stripped off the party primary membership post.

The interim "general secretary" also expelled Nanjil Kolappan, who allegedly leaked phone conversations between him and senior party leader C Ponnaiyan recently, which created controversy within Palaniswami faction.

Meanwhile, AIADMK ‘coordinator’ and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Friday also expelled more than 40 senior party leaders including former minister. He said they were removed since they indulged in anti-party activities.

The expelled leaders included former deputy assembly speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman, ex-ministers C Vijaya Bhaskar, P Benjamin, Madhavaram V Moorthy, KC Veeramani and former transport minister M R Vijaya Baskar. Panneerselvam also asked party cadres not to keep in touch with the expelled functionaries.