Modi speaks to Stalin over phone, asks about his health

Stalin was admitted in the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet, Chennai for investigations and observation for covid related symptoms, a hospital bulletin said.
CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister MK Stalin over phone and inquired about his health condition a day after he was hospitalised for Covid treatment. Modi wished Stalin a speedy recovery.

Stalin was admitted in the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet, Chennai for investigations and observation for covid related symptoms, a hospital bulletin said.

On July 12, the chief minister had said has tested positive for the virus. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and leaders have wished him a speedy recovery.

