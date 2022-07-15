Indian Navy rescues six fishermen stranded in sea off Point Calimere

CHENNAI: The Indian Naval Ship Bitra, while on a routine patrol in Palk Bay, sighted six fishermen stranded after their boat capsized off Point Calimere or Kodiakkarai on Wednesday night. The Naval ship immediately assisted and rescued them without any casualties. All the six Indian fishermen were safely brought to Nagapattinam and handed over to the local authorities, a Defence release said on Thursday.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android