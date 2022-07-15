Consensus eludes LBP meeting chaired by Duraimurugan

COIMBATORE: Farmers associations, divided over concrete lining of Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, refused to arrive at a consensus at a meeting chaired by Water Resources Minister S Duraimurugan in Coimbatore on Thursday.

“One group of farmers is opposing the project as it will prevent seepage and reduce recharge of groundwater, while another group demands its implementation as it would ensure water to reach tail end areas. Representatives of both the farmers groups were called for talks. A decision will be taken after another round of discussion,” said Duraimurugan to reporters.

As per the proposed renovation and modernisation project of the LBP main canal running to a length of 200 km, slab lining is to be done for 65.37 km, bed lining for 23.84 km, concrete lining for 121.93 km in branch canals, besides renovation of bridges, shutters and other structures.

Duraimurugan, who was accompanied by Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy, Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan and Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji listened to the views expressed by the differing groups of farmers’ representatives.

On the political developments, Duraimurgan said that he does not have anything to say on remarks by few that former chief minister O Panneerselvam is in alliance with the DMK. On the purported claim by AIADMK ex-minister Ponnaiyan in an audio clip that KP Munusamy won a quarry bid as he was close to DMK, Duraimurugan said that Ponnaiyan has lost his senses.

“Munusamy won the bidding as he quoted the highest amount among other bidders. In fact it was the DMK which earlier sealed his quarry,” he said.