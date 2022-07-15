Bathing banned in Courtallam as rain triggers heavy flow in falls

MADURAI: Heavy rains along Western Ghats triggered floods in all waterfalls at Courtallam in Tenkasi district, prompting the authorities to restrict bathers from the falls on Thursday as a precautionary measure. It was a visual treat for local people and tourists to experience the pleasant weather with drizzle and light rain. However, the restrictions disappointed the bathers at Courtallam. Restrictions were in effect from 2 pm on Thursday in all the waterfalls. Similarly, Manimuthar waterfalls and Kalakad Thalayanai falls were out of bounds for tourists.
