Student registration for engineering admissions crosses 1.7 lakhs

CHENNAI: Student registration for admission to engineering colleges in the state, which commenced on June 20, has crossed more than 1.7 lakhs until 6.00 pm on July 14, a senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) told DT Next on Thursday. Of the 1,73,713 students who have registered, as many as 1,23,370 applicants have paid their registration fees so far.

As the last date for the registration to the engineering admissions will be on July 19, officials are confident that at least around 10,000 additional students from the Class XII state board would enroll. "In addition, once the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results were announced at least 30,000 students were expected to register for pursuing engineering courses across the State", an official said adding that students, who have cleared CBSE 12th standard exams from other states, would also apply.

With DOTE declaring the ranking of colleges, the official said that the number of students getting into engineering colleges are likely to increase to about 1.2 lakh compared to last year's figure of a little over 80,000 candidates.

However, the DOTE officials pointed out that of the total 1.73 lakh applicants, only 96,010 students have proceeded to upload their certificates. "This will also increase in a few days since many students might opt out of private institutions", he added.

Stating that the government is determined to open the engineering colleges in September this year, the official said, "There will be only physical classes and no reduced syllabus or curriculum. In addition, the authorities will also monitor the collection of the fees, especially from the private engineering colleges affiliated to Anna University and take strict action if there are anomalies."