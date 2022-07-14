'Keezhadi museum, based on Chettinad architecture, will open soon'

MADURAI: The much-awaited on-site museum to house artifacts relating to ancient history and Tamil culture at Keezhadi, the archaeological excavation site with its history dating back to the settlement of the Sangam Age, in Sivaganga district, is nearing completion.

The state of the art museum is coming up at Konthagai village in Thiruppuvanam taluk of the district at a cost of Rs 11.03 crore, sources said. Minister for Public Works Department and Highways EV Velu inspected the works in the museum on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, the Minister said the museum building replicates the Chettinad architecture with all craftsmanship. Almost 99 per cent of the construction works of the museum are over and finishing touches are underway and rest of the work is expected to be over soon and Chief Minister MK Stalin would inaugurate the museum.

The Minister was accompanied by Sivaganga Collector J Madhusudhan Reddy, Pradeep Yadav, Principal Secretary, Highways and Minor Ports and other officials from PWD and Highways Department, sources said.