Fresh cases in Chennai dip further, TN reports over 2200 cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 2,283 Covid-19 cases on Thursday taking the total number of cases of Covid-19 in the State to 35,10,809. Fresh cases in Chennai dropped further to 682 while 367 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu.

Among other districts, 176 persons tested positive were reported in Thiruvallur, 156 cases were reported in Coimbatore and 102 cases were reported in Kancheepuram. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 7.6 percent in Tamil Nadu after 32,793 samples were tested during the past 24 hours.

With about 32,061 samples tested in the past 24 hours, the overall TPR stood at 7.8 percent while the highest TPR of 19.7 percent in Theni, followed by 19.1 percent recorded in Thiruvallur. Meanwhile, the active cases of Covid-19 in the Sate stood at 17,858, with the highest number of active cases in Chennai is 6,351.

At least 2,707 people recovered and the total recoveries from Covid-19 reached 34,54,923. With no more deaths due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,028.