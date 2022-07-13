Ryots petition PWD engineer to ensure Cauvery flow to tail-end areas

TIRUCHY: Claiming that the water that was released from Mettur Dam has not so far reached the tail end region in Tiruchy district, a group of farmers approached the PWD engineer on Tuesday and demanded a proper and immediate solution to their problem.

The farmers group, led by P Ayyakannu which came to the PWD office, claimed that the water released from Mettur Dam had not reached the tail end parts of the district like Musiri and Manachanallur. Due to this, the crops raised in the region faced a serious threat.

“Around 10,000 acres have been cultivated across the tail end region in the district pining hopes on the Mettur water and the farmers are now left in lurch as the flow has not reached their areas. So, it is necessary for the PWD officials to initiate steps to ensure flow of water to tail end regions,” Ayyakannu said.

He also said 15,000 cusecs is being released from the Mettur Dam, but it has failed to reach the tail end parts. Since the release quantum is inadequate to reach the tail end region, officials should recommence for scaling up the release to 25,000 cusecs which may help the flow to come up to the tail end region.

The farmers also submitted a petition with the official who assured them of conveying their demands to the government.