New Covid-19 cases dip across TN, Chennai reports over 700 cases

CHENNAI: The number of Covid cases declined in Tamil Nadu and the state reported 2,269 cases including one from Andaman and Nicobar Island on Wednesday. The total number of cases reached 35,08,526.

Chennai reported 729 cases, Chengalpattu recorded 378 cases while Thiruvallur 159 cases and Coimbatore reported 128 cases.

Other districts reported less than 100 cases including Kancheepuram (77 cases), Salem (64 cases), Tiruchy (60 cases), Kanyakumari (58 cases), and Thoothukudi (53 cases). Five districts reported cases in a single digit.

After 26,983 samples were tested across the state, the test positivity rate (TPR) went up to 8.4 percent.

The highest positivity rate was reported in Chengalpattu was 24.2 percent, followed by Theni 17.7 percent and Thiruvallur 15.3 percent.

As many as 2,697 patients were discharged from various hospitals across the state on Wednesday taking the tally to 34,52,216 so far. A total of 29,126 samples were tested in Tamil Nadu during the last 24 hours.