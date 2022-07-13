Kamal to launch state tour by August for 2024 LS polls

CHENNAI: At a time when the leadership crisis in the AIADMK is hogging all the lime light, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan is set to launch a statewide tour to prepare his party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He will undertake the tour by the end of this month or August.

In the resolution adopted at party’s state executive committee meeting chaired by Kamal on Sunday, the MNM said that the party office-bearers should take steps to fill up all the posts from state level to the booth level to ensure the party wins a considerable number of seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Siva Elango, state secretary (Organisation), MNM said that Kamal’s tour itinerary is yet to be finalised and he is likely to tour by end of this month or in August. “Party chief’s tour is to prepare the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. We are focusing on the party’s growth at the grassroots level and wanted to identify candidates for the Lok Sabha seats to launch an early campaign,” he said.

Elango said, new party like MNM would not be able to compete with the DMK and the AIADMK in terms of money power during elections. “But we could bank on people’s anger against the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK. DMK which promised to end corruption is refusing to act on corrupt former ministers. It failed to fulfil poll promises like the restoration of the old pension scheme for the government employees and Rs 1,000 assistance for women family heads,” he said, adding that the ongoing leadership tussle in the AIADMK camp has given an opportunity for the MNM to expand its reach.