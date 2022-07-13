Download Class 12 board exam answer sheets from today

CHENNAI: Students can download their Class 12 board exam answer sheets from July 14 from the official website and apply for revaluation between July 15 and 19. The Directorate of Government Examinations on Wednesday confirmed that students can download the answer sheets from https://dge.tn.gov.in/ on July 14. In case students find any discrepancies, they can apply for revaluation with the assistant director of government examination between July 15 and 19.