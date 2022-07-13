Bharathi dares EPS to 'murmur' against Modi regime for IT raids

CHENNAI: DMK organizing secretary R S Bharathi on Wednesday dared AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to ‘murmur’ against the BJP-led Centre for the recent I-T raids conducted at properties of his former cabinet colleagues and contractors’ places.

Hitting out at EPS for firing salvos at the DMK and Chief Minister M K Stalin at the just concluded AIADMK general council meeting, Bharathi said, “EPS has accused the DMK regime of being vengeful and filing cases against his party leaders. Has he ever voiced against the IT, ED and CBI action initiated (against them) during the AIADMK regime?”

Referring to the most recent I-T raids conducted at the places of his former cabinet colleagues and contractors, Bharathi wondered, “Does EPS, who fumed against the DMK at the general council have the courage to at least murmur that the BJP led Centre was exacting political revenge?”

Disclose links with Chandrasekar and Seyyadurai

Taking exception to EPS’ dynastic politics allegation, the DMK organizing secretary made a mention of alleged award of highway tenders to Palaniswami’s relatives during the previous regime and said that contractors ‘Kovai’ Chandrasekhar and ‘Aruppukottai’ Seyyadurai, who were found to be holding unaccounted assets worth Rs 500 crore during the I-T raids, had secured government tenders during the EPS regime.

Puppet masters pulling strings from Delhi

Remarking that the IT department, which reports to their political masters in Delhi, has unearthed that AIADMK leaders swindled government funds using them (contractors), Bharathi said that if EPS dares Modi once, his past and present would be dug up by the central agencies to such an extent that even his own party men would be unable to tolerate.

Daring the AIADMK interim general secretary to disclose the link between him and the raided contractors, Bharathi said, “Old Palaniswami faced murder cases. New Palaniswami faces Kodanadu case. Palaniswami of the past prostrated in front of Jayalalithaa and Sasikala, new Palaniswami prostrates before Modi and Shah. When AIADMK was floated, it had indirect bosses in Delhi. Now Delhi is the direct boss of Palaniswami and Pannerselvam. You are mere puppets whose strings are pulled by the masters in Delhi.``