Guard killed for confronting youth boozing near college campus

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old man, working as a security guard at a private college near Pallipattu in Thiruvallur district was murdered by a gang on Monday night after he questioned them for boozing near campus. The victim’s body was found in a secluded spot near the campus.

Police said, S Subramani, a resident of Dharmaraja Koil street near Podhaturpet in Tiruvallur district was asked by the college principal residing in the campus to check on some noise from near the college compound after working hours.

Around 8 pm, Subramani went to the area where the youngsters were boozing and an argument broke out between the him and the youths. In the melee, the men hit Subramani and he swooned to the ground after which they fled the scene.

Locals passing by noticed the victim lying unconscious on the ground with several injuries and took him to a healthcare centre nearby where doctors advised that he be taken to the Government Hospital in Tiruttani. However, he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Pothaturpet police secured the victim’s body and sent it for autopsy. Police said that some of the youngsters were from the same neighbourhood as Subramani and were related to him. One of them, Naveen Kumar, has been arrested so far in connection with the murder.