TamilNadu

AIADMK HQ: Both factions told to appear before officials on July 25

“The parties are requested to approach a competent civil court to obtain necessary orders and Mylapore Tahsildar has been appointed as receiver of the property,” the notice from RDO stated.
AIADMK HQ: Both factions told to appear before officials on July 25
Revenue officials pasting a notice at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai on Monday.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Revenue Department authorities also invoked section 146 (1) CrPC (power to attach subject of dispute and to appoint receiver) given the potentiality of the dispute between the two factions.

According to the notice from the RDO, the building, ‘MGR Maligai’ is attached and the Royapettah police have been directed to lock and seal the premises and provide sufficient protection to disputed property.

“The parties are requested to approach a competent civil court to obtain necessary orders and Mylapore Tahsildar has been appointed as receiver of the property,” the notice from RDO stated.

An official release from the city police stated that the representatives of both the factions have to appear before the authorities concerned on July 25 to decide who has a hold over the party office.

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

AIADMK
AIADMK GC meeting
AIADMK GC meet

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in