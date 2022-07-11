Stalin inaugurates buildings in Bhavanisagar govt training centre

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated two additional buildings in civil services training centre in Bhavanisagar, Erode constructed at the cost of Rs 15 crore.

"With the addition of new buildings the training institute in Bhavanisagar will provide the best training to the government officials to make them work efficiently and to develop a sense of public service which will further strengthen the government,” said the Chief Minister, after inaugurating the buildings.

The two buildings will have the capacity to house 300 additional government staff. The two buildings have two hostels for officials to stay, a common mess for consuming food, modern class rooms and a multipurpose hall. The new buildings were constructed in such a manner that they are differently-abled friendly as separate rooms were constructed in the building.

The training institute in Bhavanisagar was constructed in 1974 with the intention to provide training for government officials who are appointed directly through exams and also for officials who are promoted. Training is provided on subjects such as daily office duties, public interaction, file management, media growth, accounts and so on for better delivery of services.

The institute functioned with the strength of 700 persons and with the addition of two new buildings the total capacity of the training institute had increased to 1,000. However, the newly multipurpose hall inside the institute can alone hold the capacity of providing training to 1,500 persons at a time and the State government had planned for providing training on yoga and training seminars.

