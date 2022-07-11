Pleasant weather boosts tourists’ arrival in Kodaikanal

MADURAI: Tourism, the mainstay of the local economy in Kodaikanal, is gradually gaining ground in the hill station.

A Robin, tourist guide, Kodaikanal on Thursday said this year, the peak season witnessed a good turnout and pleasant weather attracted a steady flow in the subsequent days. But, over the last few days this week, bad weather, wind and rain has been hitting life in the hill town. However, tourists continue to swarm hotspots during the weekends. Of late, the day starts mostly with a drizzle and gradually intensifies into moderate showers by late afternoon.

According to S Abdul Gani Raja, president, Kodaikanal Hotel and Resorts Owners Association, tourism this year is far better than the situation three years ago. Over the last few years, the tourism industry suffered worst blow due to factors such as Cyclone Gaja and several hotels were locked due to COVID lockdown.

Ramesh, a cab operator, said the weather has brought decent volume of tourists from northern parts of India to Kodaikanal.