Dindigul bizman, aide rescued from kidnappers; 5 held

DINDIGUL: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana police on Saturday arrested 5 kidnappers from Delhi and rescued a businessman and his employee from Tamil Nadu, who were kidnapped for Rs 50 lakh ransom. The arrested were identified as Asif Hussain from West Bengal; K Jirvani Babu, Delhi; the mastermind -- Mohmmad Azad of Delhi; Mohammad Karim of West Bengal and Mohammad Tesham of Delhi. The victims were identified as Vilvapathy (56), the Managing Director of Shri Jaikrishna Textiles, Dindigul, and Vinoth Kumar (28), Accounts Manager. Satish Balan, IG STF, said that the accused tried to lure the businessman by giving them a huge delivery contract of yarn and asked them to bring samples on Friday. “When the victims came to meet the accused in Delhi, the criminals kidnapped them and started making ransom calls to victims’ families demanding Rs 50 lakh,” Balan said. An FIR was registered at a station in Dindigul.