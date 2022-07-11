4 killed, 22 injured in mishap near Mandapam

MADURAI: Four persons were killed and 22 others injured in an accident, which occurred near Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district on Monday.

Unfortunately, two vans, in which the ill-fated passengers were travelling, collided head on leaving three victims succumbed to injuries on the spot. The victims earlier took part in a demonstration organised by the AITUC for lifting a ban on possession of sea cucumbers. The deceased have been identified as Ansar Ali (32), Rajabu (43). Mohideen Abdul Kadar (40) and Sethu of Mandapam, sources said.

Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai, after inspecting the spot, said the accident occurred on a two-lane Rameswaram Road at around 2.30 pm. The injured were rushed to hospital.

It occurred when a van carrying people, who took part in the demonstration at Collectorate, were returning and another vehicle carrying devotees, who were from Anthiyur, Erode district, bound for Rameswaram collided near Mandapam Camp. After enquiring, the SP said all four deceased died on the way to hospital.

Any of the two drivers could have overtaken before losing their control and it could have caused the collision. Among those injured, six victims have been admitted to a private hospital and the rest in Ramanathapuram Government Hospital, the SP said.

Based on a complaint, the Mandapam police have filed a case under Sections 279, 337 and 304 (A) of IPC, sources said.