Slight dip in Covid cases in TN, TPR stands at 8 pc

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported a slight decline in the cases of COVID-19 as 2,537 new cases were reported on Sunday, including four imported cases- two UK and one each from Maharashtra and Delhi. The total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State crossed 35 lakh mark and stood at 35,01,529.

The declining trend in several districts was also reported in Chennai as the fresh cases in the city stood at 804. Chengalpattu records 434 cases and 151 cases were reported in Thiruvallur, while Coimbatore saw 119 cases on Sunday.

With 33,616 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the overall test positivity rate in the State stood at 8 percent. The highest TPR of 15.5 percent was reported in Thiruvallur, while 14.6 percent TPR was reported in Thoothukudi. Chennai reported a TPR of 10.2 percent.

With 2,560 more people being discharged from several hospitals across the State, the total recoveries from COVID-19 reached 34,44,682. With no more deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,026.