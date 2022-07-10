TamilNadu

Couple killed in Virudhunagar road mishap, two children injured

The deceased victims have been identified as Manoj (37) of Perungalathur, Chennai and his wife Nithasha (32). The accident involving car and bus also left two children of the couple injured.
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: Two persons were killed and two children injured in an accident, which occurred on a bypass road in Virudhunagar on Saturday. The deceased victims have been identified as Manoj (37) of Perungalathur, Chennai and his wife Nithasha (32). The accident involving car and bus also left two children of the couple injured. The injured victims are Jenitha Shree (9) and Prasanna Aditya (8). The injured are being treated in Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital, sources said. The accident occurred at around noon when the four of a family were traveling to their native of Surandai, Tenkasi district. Virudhunagar Bazaar police inspected the spot and held enquiries that revealed a car driven by Manoj collided with a private bus bound for Watrap from Sattur. Police filed a case and arrested the bus driver Gnanaguru (37) of Ilanthaikulam.

Chennai
Virudhunagar
private bus
bypass road
Virudhunagar Bazaar police

