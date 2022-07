TIRUCHY: Understand the work of your parents and put forth your efforts independently which would help them concentrate more during their duty, said DGP C Sylendra Babu to the wards of cops who secured high marks in the just concluded board exams. The DGP was here to provide career guidance to the wards of police personnel from the district and distribute prizes to the high scoring students. Later, he distributed rewards to as many as 59 police personnel from Tiruchy region.