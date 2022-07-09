TamilNadu

Three girls drown in sea at Velankanni

The victims were identified as Arockia Sherin (19), Riyana (13) and Sahana (14) all from Rajagambiram village in Sivagangai district.
Dt Next Bureau

TIRUCHY: Three teenage girls were washed away by the waves in Velankanni while bathing and the police with the help of local fishermen retrieved the bodies on Saturday. The victims were identified as Arockia Sherin (19), Riyana (13) and Sahana (14) all from Rajagambiram village in Sivagangai district. The girls had come with their parents to visit Velankanni basilica on Saturday. In the evening, they went to take a dip in the sea, however the water was rough and warning signs had been erected. Despite the warnings, the girls ventured into the sea and were washed away.

