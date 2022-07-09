Temporary teachers' recruitment: 28,984 candidates cleared TET

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government had informed the Madras High Court that it had received about 1.50 lakh applications for the posts of temporary teachers till June 6 and about 28,984 candidates had cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

“The government received about 1,50,648 applications from teachers from July 4 to July 6. When we scrutinised the same, it was found that about 28,984 applicants had cleared the TET. The government is working on the recruitment process as per the directions of the Madras HC, ” State Advocate-General R Shunmugasundaram made this submission before Justice D Krishnakumar.

Since the AG wanted to adjourn the matter to submit further developments in connection with the recruitment process, the judge posted the matter on July 15.

While adjourning the case, Justice Krishnakumar again stressed his July 1 order and asked the State to only consider the applicants who have cleared TET.

The AG filed a counter-affidavit of K Nanthakumar, commissioner, Directorate of School Education department while the judge was hearing a petition filed by V Ravi, a resident of Jolarpet.

The petitioner wanted to stall the recruitment process for the position of temporary teachers. He stated that the state had not declared that a pass in TET is mandatory for candidates who are applying for the positions.

It is noted that Madras HC quashed the recruitment notification issued by the school education department and directed the government to issue a fresh one.

The HC asked the state that a clearing TET is compulsory for Secondary Graduate Teachers and BT Assistants along with necessary qualifications. The court also noted that applicants who are applying for the PG Teachers posts should have passed the Teacher Eligibility Test, and Teachers Recruitment Board exam and should have attended the certificate verification processes.