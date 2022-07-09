161 new Covid cases in Tiruvallur, records highest TPR of 18.9%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 2,671 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including cases from USA, Kuwait, Singapore and the UAE. Total number of cases in the State reached to 34,98,992. New cases in Chennai dropped further; it recorded 844 cases, while it was 465 in Chengalpattu, 161 in Tiruvallur, 118 in Coimbatore and 112 in Tirunelveli. TN’s active cases stood at 18,842, with the highest in Chennai with 7,134 cases. The State’s overall test positivity rate (TPR) dipped to 8.3%. Tiruvallur’s TPR continued to witness a spike and recorded the highest with 18.9%, TPR in Chengalpattu was 15.9% and Chennai 10.5%. About 2,516 more people were discharged across the State, taking the total recoveries to 34,42,122. With no more deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu’s death toll stood at 38,028.