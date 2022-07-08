Moderate rains likely in 3 TN districts for next 3 hrs
Justin George
TamilNadu

Moderate rain are expected in one or two places in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram for the next 3 hours.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department has informed that there is a possibility of moderate rain in 3 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 3 hours.

