TamilNadu

Kodanad heist case: SIT inquires sand contractor

Security guard Om Bahadur was murdered and some documents were stolen from the Kodanad bungalow belonging to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa on April 24 in 2017.
Kodanad heist case: SIT inquires sand contractor
PTI

COIMBATORE: SIT had issued summons to Arumugasamy, who is said to be close to AIADMK leadership, following which he appeared before the team at 11 AM today, police said.

MD of Senthil Papers quizzed in connection with Kodanad case

The team, headed by West Zone IG R Sudhakar on Thursday held inquiry with Arumugasamy's son Senthil Kumar, based on some documents reportedly seized by Income Tax department in an apartment in Chennai in 2017, police said. Senthil was also summoned today, police said.

Threat to withdraw case: Kodanad accused Kanagaraj’s brother held

Kodanad murder
Kodanad murder case
Kodanad Estate bungalow
Kodanad heist-cum-murder case

