Certificates needed for admissions will be issued soon: Rev Min

TIRUCHY: The Revenue Department would soon distribute certificates for income, residential proof, community that are needed for the admission to educational institutions for which the students have been waiting for, said Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a review meeting for Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, Ramachandran said, we have come to know that there were several problems in each district, especially the students have been waiting for certificates they applied for admission to colleges and schools. “So far 5.50 lakh applications have been received for income, residential and community certificates from districts like Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Perambalur and Ariyalur and we managed to release 4.50 lakh so far. The remaining students will receive these certificates within two days. Officials have been instructed to work on a war-footing to clear the backlog,” the Minister said.

Similarly, the elected members have brought to the notice of government about the patta issue. “Several issues have been identified in land patta distribution and even those who have resided for over 30 years have not got patta. When these people apply for patta, we will study the problem and rectify them legally after discussing with the Chief Minister,” he assured.

Stating that there was a shortage of land surveyors across the state, the Minister said that as many as 800 surveyors would be appointed soon through the TNPSC exam. “Once they are appointed, the distribution of land patta will be smooth,” Ramachandran said.

Meanwhile, the Minister said that compensation amount has been distributed to landowners for the 25 hectare land acquired for the expansion of Tiruchy airport so far and the remaining owners would get the money soon. “We have decided to acquire adequate land for the airport expansion and works will commence soon,” the Minister added.

Ministers S Ragupathy, SS Sivasankar and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and others were present during the review.