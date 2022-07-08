AIADMK cadre protest raids in Mannargudi, Tiruvaru

TIRUCHY: The AIADMK cadre gathered in front of the house of former minister R Kamaraj in Mannargudi, Tiruvarur and staged a protest against the raids at the establishments and houses of the ex-minister’s kin.

When the information about the raids at the house of former minister and Tiruvarur AIADMK district secretary R Kamaraj spread, the AIADMK cadre converged in front of the house at North Veedhi in Mannargudi and raised slogans against the government. They claimed that it was political vendetta and the former minister would prove himself clean.

Though adequate police was deployed to avert any untoward incidents, the cadre went on protesting and attempted to besiege the officials, but the police prevented them.

Raids were held at as many as 38 places in Tiruvarur, including the house of Kamaraj, his sister-in-law Andal, his associates Nannilam AIADMK union secretary Anbalagan and Thiruthuraipoondi Chandrahasan. While two spots at Thanjavur- house of Dr Mohan, in-law of Kamaraj, under construction multi-speciality hospital and in Tiruchy, Blossom hotel owned by Kamaraj’s friend Ilamurugu and his house were raided.