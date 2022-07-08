18 camels illegally transported to TN for Bakrid rescued

CHENNAI: Though camel slaughtering was banned in Tamil Nadu, ahead of Bakrid this weekend, at least 18 camels were illegally transported from Rajasthan to Tamil Nadu and all of them were rescued, activists claimed here.

Following a complaint by activists the animals were rescued. The NGO claimed that this was one of the biggest rescue operations in South India. In the past maximum of 5 camels were rescued in one operation.

"Usually, camels are slaughtered for Bakrid and that has been happening for a long time. From 2014 we have been fighting to stop this as it is illegal to consume the camel meat. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has regulated what meat can be consumed by people. However, until 2016 it was spotted that camels were brought all the way from Rajasthan to Tamil Nadu for Bakrid," said G Arun Prasanna, Secretary, People for Cattle in India.

In 2015, they activists the Madras Hight Court asking for a ban on camel slaughter. And the ban was implemented from 2017, and it has been completely stopped in Tamil Nadu. And regarding the same petition, the court passed another order that the police should file FIR when the camels are brought inside the state.

Meanwhile the NGO got information that there are few camels spotted in Hosur. As the organisation has been fighting against slaughter of camels for over nine years they are known to people and the volunteers, who tipped them off.

The team urged the SP of Krishnagiri and ASP of Hosur for immediate action along with order copy. After almost 10 days, the FIR was filed and 18 camels were rescued from that place. And all of them were transported back to Rajasthan on July 7.

"The owners of the camels fled the place when police went. It is evident the animals were brought only for Bakrid this time of the year. And camels are otherwise not used for any other purpose. The camels were kept without any food and care indicating that their owners really did not care as long as they were alive," explained Arun.

In Rajastan, camels are used for rides especially in deserts. They should be put in their natural habitat and the food we feed will not be appropriate, he added.