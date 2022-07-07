VCK protests Pondy discom privatisation

PUDUCHERRY: The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) volunteers here on Thursday took out a procession and held a demonstration near the Assembly to condemn the Centre’s move to privatise Electricity Distribution Company (Discom) in the Union Territory.

The party had already announced that it would take out a procession and hold a demonstration in front of the Raj Nivas on the issue.

Earlier, the VCK volunteers started the procession from the Indira Gandhi Square and after passing through the main thoroughfares of the town, the procession reached the Nehru Street and police diverted them to the Mission Street.

When the procession reached the Immaculate Conception Cathedral, police stopped them by erecting barricades.

As the volunteers attempted to climb atop the barricades, an altercation ensued between the police and the agitators triggering tension.

However, police brought the situation under control. The agitators held a demonstration near the Assembly and shouted slogans against the privatisation of the discom. Several leaders addressed the gathering and dispersed.