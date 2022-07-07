The ‘Shinde’ effect in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The dramatic regime change in Maharashtra (engineered by the ruling BJP), now popularly called the ‘Shinde coup’ in political circles, appears to have cast a spell on politicos in TN.

The catch-phrase among netas here, mostly in the Opposition ranks, has been “Who is the Shinde of Tamil Nadu?”, ever since the rebel Shiv Sena leader successfully staged a coup against the Thackerays in the financial capital of the country.

The state unit of the BJP on Tuesday contributed to the political excitement by hinting at identifying a potential ‘Shinde’ in the Dravidian hinterland to disturb Chief Minister MK Stalin’s rule, which enjoys a comfortable majority on its own.

While political circles have so far dismissed the state BJP’s rhetoric as the usual title-tattle of leaders trying to impress party workers, it did not discourage sympathisers of both parties from speculating the name of what appears now to be an imaginary ‘Shinde’ of Tamil Nadu on social media platforms.

The twitterati in both parties have been engaged in intense debate on social media on the issue. Unimpressed by their saffron rivals predicting the name of a young and resourceful minister holding an important portfolio in the incumbent cabinet, DMK sympathisers have been lambasting the BJP apologists for placing political bets, which is an anathema to all established democratic norms.

Amusingly, a few desperate netas in the AIADMK were excited by even a couple of their friends blowing hot air to hog media glare.