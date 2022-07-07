Resumption of 6 trains earlier than expected: Details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Thursday notified the resumption of six trains earlier to fulfil the demands of passengers.

Train no 06407 / 06408 Erode – Metturdam – Erode Unreserved Express Specials (Daily) will resume its services on and from July 11, instead of 27th July.

Train no 06407 consisting of six general second class coaches will leave Erode at 05.00 hrs and reach Mettur Dam at 07.30 hrs.

Train no 06408 will leave Mettur Dam at 19.25 hrs and reach Erode Jn at 22.10 hrs.

Train no 06887 /06888 Tiruchchirappall- Karaikkudi - Tiruchchirappalli (6 days a week except Sunday) will resume its services on and from July 10 from Tiruchchirappalli end and on and from July 11 from Karaikkudi end, instead of the earlier advised July 18 from Tiruchchirappalli end and from July 19 2022 from Karaikkudi end.

The six car DEMU (Train no 06887) will leave Tiruchchirappalli at 16.00 hrs and reach Karaikkudi at 17.50 hrs.

Train no 06888 will leave Karaikkudi at 09.40 hrs and reach Tiruchchirappalli at 11.35 hrs.

Train no 06831 / 06838 Salem - Karur - Salem Unreserved Expres Special (6 days a week - Except Saturdays) will resume on and from July 11, instead of the earlier advised July 18.

The three-car DEMU (Train no 06831) will leave Salem at 05.20 hrs and reach Karur at 07.10 hrs the same day.

Train no 06838 Karur - Salem Express Special will leave Karur at 19.55 hrs and reach Salem at 21.35 hrs the same day.

Train No.06802 / 06803 Coimbatore - Salem - Coimbatore Unreserved MEMU Express Special (6 days a week except Sunday) will resume its services on and from July 11, instead of the earlier advised July 27. The eight-car MEMU (Train No.06802) will leave Coimbatore at 09.00 hrs and reach Salem at 13.00 hrs.

Train No.06803 Salem - Coimbatore Unreserved MEMU Special will leave Salem at 13.40 hrs to reach Coimbatore at 17.50 hrs the same day.

Train no 06454/06455 Kozhikkode - Shoranur - Kozhikkode Unreserved Express Daily Specials will resume its services on and from July 16 from Kozhikkode end and on and from July 15 from Shoranur end, instead of the earlier advised July 27 from Kozhikkode end and on and from July 26 from Shoranur end.