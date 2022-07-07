One more death due to Covid-19; toll reaches 38,028 in TN

CHENNAI: One more death was reported in the State, taking the toll to 38,028. A 80-year-old male from Thiruvarur had tested positive on June 24. He had several comorbid conditions, including Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, Systemic Hypertension, and was admitted to Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital on the next day. The patient had complaints of fever, cough, breathlessness, joint pain and Myalgia with saturation levels of 84 per cent. The patient died on July 6, 2022 due to multiple complications including clinical Covid Pneumonia, interstitial lung disease and other co-morbid conditions.

2,765 Covid cases reported in TN today:

As many as 2,765 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the State on Thursday.

A total of seven imported cases were reported, including two from Bangladesh, and one each from USA, Korea, Delhi, Kerala and West Bengal. The State reported 34,93,599 cases of Covid-19 so far.

Chennai continued to see more than 1,000 cases as the city saw 1,011 cases on Thursday, while Chengalpattu recorded a spike in the cases and saw 408 cases. The rise in the cases led to an increase in the positivity rate that stood at 15.9 percent. Chennai has a TPR of 11.7 percent. Among other districts, Thiruvallur had 184 cases, 125 cases in Coimbatore and 124 cases were reported in Kancheepuram.

The active cases increased to 18,378, with the highest active cases being 7,397 in Chennai and 2,716 in Chengalpattu. At least 31,707 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the overall test positivity rate stood at 8.8 percent. As many as 2,103 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 34,37,193.