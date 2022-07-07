Musician who ruled hearts, states: Stalin’s wishes for Ilaiyaraaja

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday extended his wishes for music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, who has been appointed as a member of the Rajya Sabha.
He tweeted, "Congratulations to 'Isaijnani' @ilaiyaraaja, who ruled our hearts and states with music, for his distinguished performance as a member of the Parliament Rajya Sabha!" (sic)
Apart from Ilaiyaraaja, the central government has nominated three noted personalities that includes celebrated athlete P T Usha, Veerendra Heggade, the head of the famous Dharmasthala temple in Karnataka and a philanthropist, and screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad, who is from Andhra Pradesh and is known for blockbusters like RRR, the Baahubali series and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, were the two other choices of the government for the Upper House of Parliament.
Actor-Politician Kamal Haasan also tweeted, "Ilaiyaraaja can be honored for his artistic achievement without oppar and mikar and can be unanimously given the post of presidency itself. However, we can congratulate this Rajya Sabha member appointment." (sic)
The decision came days after BJP, at its national executive meeting in Hyderabad, identified south India as the territory for its next phase of growth. The saffron party has been traditionally weak in southern India, barring Karnataka.