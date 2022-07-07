HC dismisses contempt case filed against EPS, others

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a contempt petition filed against AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and others for 'passing an unapproved resolution in the June 23 general council meeting of AIADMK.'

The second bench comprising Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice Sunder Mohan dismissed the contempt petition filed by AIADMK general council member M Shanmugam and two interlocutory petitions by others.