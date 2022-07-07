HC dismisses contempt case filed against EPS, others

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a contempt petition filed against AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and others for 'passing an unapproved resolution in the June 23 general council meeting of AIADMK.'
The second bench comprising Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice Sunder Mohan dismissed the contempt petition filed by AIADMK general council member M Shanmugam and two interlocutory petitions by others.
The judges rejected the petitions on the basis of the June 6th order of the Supreme Court that stayed the contempt cases pending before the Madras HC.
The petitioners sought a direction to inititate contetmpt proceedings against Palaniswami for announcing Tamil Magan Hussain as the permanent presidium chairman of AIADMK saying that the political move was against the order passed by Madras HC at 4.15 am on June 23.
The petitioners also sought action against Dindigul Srinivasan, C Ve Shanmugam, and D Jayakumar for seconding the resolution brought by Palaniswami to make Hussain as the presidium chairman.
The petitioners wanted a direction to stall the July 11 GC meeting of AIADMK called by the presidium chairman. “While the very appointment of permanent presidium chairman itself is against the court, his call to convene the GC meeting is illegal and liable to be set aside, ” the contempt petitioner submitted.
When the matters were taken up for hearing, the EPS’ counsel furnished the Supreme Court order and argued that the top court had stayed the contempt proceedings.
Recording the submissions, the judges dismissed the contempt cases observing that the matter has turned infructuous.