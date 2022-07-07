Guv felicitates girl for translating Avvaiyar’s works into Hindi

TIRUCHY: Governor RN Ravi felicitated NS Apsara, a schoolgirl, from Tiruchy on Wednesday, for translating Avvaiyar’s Aathichudi, Kondrai Vendhan into Hindi and lauded her as the spirit of new Bharat.

K Sasikumar, father of Apsara told DT Next, “though no one speaks or even understands Hindi in our house, I admitted Apsara to Hindi Prachar Sabha in Tiruchy as she evinced interest in learning the language. She completed Praveen Uttararth (grade 8 in Hindi) with which she tried translating Avvaiyar’s Aathichudi and Kondrai Vendhan into Hindi.

Sasikumar, a schoolteacher, had encouraged his daughter from her tender age in her translation works from Tamil to Hindi. Apsara, a Class 12 pass out, had translated Aathichudi and Kondrai Vendhan in 2020 while she was studying in Class 11 and presented it before the then Collector S Sivarasu, who lauded her attempt. “The encouragement had driven me to send a copy of the translation work to the Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, who in turn sent her a felicitation letter in April this year,” Sasikumar said.

The appreciation letter from the Chief Secretary pushed me to send a copy to the Governor. “I sent a copy to the Governor by post and immediately got a reply from the Raj Bhavan. We were also invited by the Raj Bhavan to personally meet the Governor,” said Sasikumar.

“It was indeed an unforgettable meeting and the Governor was very kind and appreciated my works and advised me to continue such works,” said Apsara. She said that she was working on the translation for six months while she was studying in Class 11.

She had translated all the 109 sacred lines of Aathichudi and 91 lines from Kondrai Vendhan in Hindi and her father Sasikumar who is a co-author of the work translated them into English.